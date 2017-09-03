Cleveland names street after elderly man shot and killed on Facebook Live

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — The city of Cleveland has named a street after a man who was shot dead live on Facebook on Easter Sunday. 

E. 146th St. was re-dedicated in honor of Robert Godwin. The 74-year-old was out walking when another man, Steven Stephens, pulled up next to him and asked him to say something before shooting him. Stephens killed himself after a short police chase in Pennsylvania several days later.

“We want to honor the life of Mr. Godwin, Sr. for his love of community and for the care and concern he had for his neighbors on East 146th Street,” City Councilman Jeff Johnson said, according to WKYC. “It is his life, not his death, that we are happy to honor.”

Police would not speculate on what triggered the killing, but in the Facebook video and other footage he posted, Stephens talked about having trouble with his girlfriend and losing everything he had to gambling.

