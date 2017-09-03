COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says they are looking for a high-risk missing adult who was last seen leaving Mount Carmel West on Sunday.

Police say Dwight Voltz, 69, was wearing blue pajamas. He is 6 feet tall and approximately 246 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 614-645-4545.

