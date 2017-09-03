Dashcam video released in fiery Michigan crash that killed 5

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, MI (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies say five people were killed in a fiery crash early Saturday morning.

Two of the victims have been identified by the driver’s mother. The driver of the vehicle was 15-year-old Corravion Murphy and one of the passengers was Jaquerious Hegler.

It happened around 12:43 a.m. on East Main Street, east of Sprinkle Road.

Kalamazoo Township police say an officer parked on Fenimore Avenue near the Main Street intersection watched as a car going an estimated 100 mph passed him heading east on Main St.. The officer turned on his lights and sirens and attempted to catch up to the car, but lost sight of it shortly after.

According to dashcam video released shortly after the crash, the car passed the officer parked on Fenimore Ave. at 12:42 a.m. The video’s timestamp reads an hour earlier, at 11:42 p.m.; however, investigators say it was an hour behind for some reason.

By the time the officer pulled on to Main St. and turned on his lights and siren, the car was already out of sight. Seven seconds after initiating his siren, the officer is heard on the video saying, “I’m trying to catch up to it.”

About 15 seconds after the radio communication, he turned off the lights and siren and continued eastbound. Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas told 24 Hour News 8 the officer continued given the dangerous speed the car was traveling.

The officer arrived at the intersection of N. Sprinkle Rd. and E. Main St. at 12:43 a.m., where dashcam video shows the car had already crashed and was on fire.

The distance between where the car past the officer and where it crashed is approximately 1.5 miles.

Undersheriff Paul Matyas tells 24 Hour News 8 that all five people in the vehicle were killed on impact. He said they are unlikely to have positive identification “for some time” due to the victims being engulfed by the fire, but they believe they know the identity of one of them. Their names will not be released until they are positively identified.

A spokesman for Kalamazoo Public Schools released a statement, saying, “We are deeply saddened by last night’s tragedy. Law enforcement indicates that victims have not been positively identified. We will have grief counselors as necessary in school.”

Matyas said deputies are aware of several posts on social media about possible victims, and the sheriff’s office has been contacted by about 20 families who believe the victims may be one of their loved ones.

East Main Street was closed between Sprinkle Road and 26th Street as the scene was investigation, but reopened around 8:30.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.