DOJ says it has no records related to Trump Tower ‘wiretaps’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says in a legal filing that it has no information about wiretaps President Donald Trump once claimed had been made of Trump Tower in New York.

The department’s National Security Division and the FBI “confirm that they have no records related to wiretaps as described by” Trump’s March tweets.

In those tweets, Trump alleged President Barack Obama “had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower” prior to Election Day. He made similar assertions in several other tweets.

The FBI’s director at the time, James Comey, had said there was no evidence of a wiretap at Trump Tower.

DOJ reiterated that point in its motion for summary judgment in a case brought by open government advocacy group American Oversight. The group is seeking proof for Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.

