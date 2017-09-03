Former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina plans Ohio visits

Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina addresses the Sunshine Summit in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina will highlight two GOP fundraisers in northeast Ohio this week.

The former business executive who was in the large Republican field topped by Donald Trump in 2016 will be at a reception Wednesday evening at a residence in Cuyahoga County. She’s scheduled to attend a breakfast and book signing Thursday in Mentor.

The former CEO of Hewlett-Packard became the announced running mate for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas after dropping her presidential bid in early 2016.

She’s considering a challenge to Democrat Tim Kaine in Virginia’s 2018 U.S. Senate race.

