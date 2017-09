PATASKALA, OH (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person is dead after a crash on East Broad Street Sunday evening.

It happened around 5:36pm in the area of East Broad Street and Taylor Road in Pataskala.

Police say one vehicle hit a pole. One person is dead and two others were taken to Grant Medical Center. One person was taken with life-threatenig injuries and another was stable at the time of transport.