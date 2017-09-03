Pageant of Hope to honor Judy Malinowski, raise awareness about domestic violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been more than two months since Judy Malinowski died. She’s the Gahanna woman who was horrifically burned after being set on fire by her ex-boyfriend. Her dying wish was to help protect other women from being abused.

That legacy lives on through a new pageant named in her honor—to help send the message to women and girls that love doesn’t hurt.

“The story was just heartbreaking in every possible way,” said Pageant of Hope organizer Cara Bown. When the Cleveland native heard Judy’s story, she said she knew she had to do something.

“I couldn’t help but get involved in some possible way.”

Judy died in June after spending nearly two years in the hospital. The day after, the bill named in her honor, passed the Ohio Legislature. Judy’s Law was born and so was the inspiration for the pageant.

“I thought how fitting with her being a former Miss New Albany and wanting to stop domestic violence, what a perfect combination,” said Bown.

The pageant is October 21st at New Albany High School where Judy graduated. Women and girls like six-year-old Emma Rose Fisher-Rowe from Troy, Ohio will take the stage to help raise awareness about domestic violence and Judy’s story.

“I think that it was wrong that the guy who hurt her shouldn’t do that,” said Fisher-Rowe who was recently honored by the Ohio Legislature for surpassing 1,000 hours of community service.

Bown hopes the pageant inspires parents to have conversations with their daughters, even as young as Fisher-Rowe, that any kind of abuse isn’t acceptable.

Bown hopes Judy would be proud.

“Even in the afterlife I feel like she’s the one making it happen.”

The Pageant of Hope is open to the community and contestants of all ages, six years and older. Send submissions to: PageantForHope@yahoo.com.

To learn more visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/275077479632389/?ref=br_rs

All entrants will receive a crown, sash and gift bag. Donations accepted for My Sister’s Place, a women’s shelter. Proceeds benefit the Judy Malinowski fund.

https://www.gofundme.com/hope-and-help-for-judy?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=email&utm_content=sharing_image&utm_campaign=bene_invite