Police searching for east Columbus serial robber

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man responsible for at least two east side robberies.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, an unidentified man walked into a Wendy’s restaurant on the 3700 block of East Broad Street. The man approached the counter and ordered food before lifting his shirt and implying he had a gun. The man then demanded all the money from the registers.

The cashier complied with his demands and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a black male between 30 and 40 years old. He is nearly bald, but has scruffy facial hair and weighs between 130 and 145 pounds. He was wearing a white tank top, black basketball shorts and white tennis shoes at the time of the robbery.

According to police, the same man is a suspect in another robbery at the Walgreens on the 3500 block of East Broad Street on Aug. 14. Police say the proximity of the two robberies indicates that the suspect likely knows the area well and may strike again.

“[It’s] possible he had come into the stores earlier to case them out, and we have yet to be able to link him to anything else, but it’s possible that if he has not already done so, he may attempt to try and rob another [business]in that location,” said Det. Regina Dudley with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the man responsible for these crimes. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. You can submit a tip by phone by calling 614-461-TIPS(8477), online at www.stopcrime.org or by using the free P3 Tips app, available for iOS and Android devices.