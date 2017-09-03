Ross County Humane Society gears up to help animals in Texas

ROSS CO., OH (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by the Ross County Humane Society, where the shelter director Jenn Thomas and a handful of volunteers are gearing up to leave for Texas. They will be taking several large vehicles filled to the brim with dog food, baby diapers, bottles and wipes to an area near San Antonio in order to assist God’s Dog Rescue and help animals and people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Thomas and the volunteers will be bringing dogs that were already up for adoption in Texas shelters back to Ohio so Houston-area shelters can make room for the dogs displaced in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The featured dog this week at the Ross County Humane Society is a young pit bull mix, symbolically named Harvey. The shelter hopes someone will help Harvey, and other rescues, find a forever home so they can have more space for the dogs brought back from Texas.

Harvey is about four months old. He came to the shelter with his brothers and sisters after a shelter volunteer found them abandoned in a cemetery. Harvey is a shy and sweet dog who does will with people and other dogs. He needs someone who is patient and work with him on developing trust. He would do best with an active family.

Harvey has already been neutered and is ready for his forever home. For more information on how to adopt Harvey, or any other dogs in the shelter, visit www.rosscountyhumanesociety.org. If you would like to support their mission to help animals in Texas, you can donate Visa or MasterCard gift cards that will be used for gas and necessities during the trip. Any additional funds raised will be donated to dog rescues in Texas so those shelters can continue helping those displaced by the storm. Check out the Ross County Humane Society on Facebook or call 740-775-6808 to learn more.