Texans’ JJ Watt and volunteers distribute supplies to Harvey victims

HOUSTON (WCMH) — Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt is giving back to his city. He has raised nearly $18 million for Hurricane Harvey relief.

On Sunday, Watt started distributing food, water, and other supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims. He personally loaded boxes into cars at one of four sites around Houston. Watt, his teammates, and other volunteers are distributing 10 semi trucks full of donations on Sunday. Mayor Sylvester Turner stopped by one site to say thanks and lend a hand. Even some area high school football players pitched in.

At each of the sites, there were drive through stations for food, water, Gatorade, clothing, and cleaning supplies. Watt says the people of Houston have supported him and his teammates. Now is their turn to support the people of Houston.

“When it’s personal and when it hits that close to home it takes it to a whole new level and I think that’s.. that’s what’s been so special about this is to see the reaction from Houstonians, from people around America,” Watt said. “To see the inspiring stories of everybody helping out, of neighbors helping neighbors, of people hopping in boats and rescuing people, of firefighters and police officers, of the coast guard dropping helicopters down to make sure we take care of these people.”

Watt set up a donation page through YouCaring and has continually raised the goal of how much he wants to raise. He is currently hoping to reach $20 million. He says he has not spent one cent of this money yet.