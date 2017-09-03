Three injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Three people have been injured in an early morning shooting in southeast Columbus.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Fleet Road and Rotterham Road around 3:30am Sunday on the report of a shooting. According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, three people were transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds in unknown conditions.

Police do not have any suspect information to release at this time.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.