Arizona K-9 officer sniffs out pair being smuggled over US border in trunk

By Published:
Agents at the SR90 immigration checkpoint discovered two illegal aliens inside of the trunk of a vehicle (Courtesy: CBP Public Affairs)

TUCSON, AZ (WCMH) — Two American citizens face smuggling charges after a K9 officer sniffed out what they were bringing across the US-Mexico border.

The dog alerted border patrol agents near Tucson, Arizona that there was something in the trunk. Officers then found two adult Mexican nationals in the trunk of the 2008 Infiniti coupe.

Agents then arrested the 24-year-old driver and 26-year-old passenger for human smuggling. The two people in the trunk were also arrested and are bring processed for entering the country illegally.

“The tactic of concealing humans in the trunks of vehicles is commonly used by smugglers, which could lead to suffocation, heat stroke, hypothermia or injury from vehicle collisions,” Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. “While many vehicles are equipped with safety features that would allow passengers to escape through the cargo compartment in an emergency, some do not. However, for the safety features to work, occupants need to know how to use them.”

