Carnival ride worker accused of groping teen at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, OH (WKBN) – A ride operator at the Canfield Fair was arrested on Saturday on accusations of groping a teenaged girl.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said Jose Eduardo Moreno-Benites was arrested and charged with sexual imposition on Saturday.

Greene said Benites works for Bates Brothers Amusement. The company posted bail and let Moreno-Benites return to the fair on Sunday to work on a different ride. At that time, fair officials removed him and banned him from coming back.

The Canfield Fair Board said every ride operator is subject to a sexual predator criminal background check conducted by the operator or the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Moreno-Benites has been working for Bates for three years and passed a background check each year, as recently as two weeks ago, according to the fair board.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is the second arrest at the Canfield Fair this week involving alleged sexual misconduct.

U.S. Marshals arrested 30-year-old Brandon Walsh, of South Carolina, on Thursday. Investigators say Walsh messaged a 13-year-old on Facebook, asking for nude pictures of the child and to meet for sex.

He was operating a kiddie ride at the time of his arrest.