COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Help and relief for those in need from Hurricane Harvey are only continuing to grow. As the relief effort changes from one of rescue to sheltering to recovery, a local Red Cross official who has been in the area since last Wednesday said volunteers and money are greatly needed.

NBC4 spoke with a Todd James, Executive Director of the North Central Ohio Red Cross, based in Findley, who is working out of shelters in Austin and San Antonio. He said the numbers of meals served to people displaced by Harvey are astronomical, and the shelters need your help as thoughts turn to cleanup and rebuilding.

“We have served over a half million meals and snacks since we have been here in Texas. You know we have sheltered thousands of people. Now we are out there delivering relief supplies, mobile meals and all the stuff people who can get in their home need to start the cleanup process,” James said by phone.

So far, there are 60 local Red Cross volunteers working in Texas shelters where James said people have only the bare minimums.

“For now most of these folks their home is a cot and a couple square feet around them where they put the belonging they were able to salvage,” said James.

The Red Cross and other partners are now also focusing on resources needed for recovery of homes damaged by floods and the hurricane.

“Will they be able to get back into their home, are their homes gone? They will have an idea of what are the resources available to start moving forward,” he said.

James said the Red Cross could be in Texas for years during a very long the recovery effort.

You can make a donation to the American Red Cross during NBC4’s Day of Giving this Wednesday or anytime by clicking/tapping here.