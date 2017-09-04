Dayton to install speed, red light cameras after court decision

By Published:
FILE (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

DAYTON, OH (AP) — Dayton officials say they’re sticking to their plan to install speed and red light cameras at five locations in the wake of a state Supreme Court decision lifting the requirement that officers be present when camera tickets are issued.

The Dayton Daily News reports city officials began assessing what they would do after the court decision in late July and subsequently decided on 10 fixed cameras at five locations.

Dayton and other Ohio cities shuttered their fixed traffic cameras in 2015 after the state Legislature passed a law requiring police officers to be present when camera tickets are issued.

Dayton challenged the restriction in court, arguing that accidents and fatalities rose after cameras were turned off.

