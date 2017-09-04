Employees forced into freezer during armed robbery at Arena District restaurant

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after Ted’s Montana Grill was robbed Sunday night.

Police say they were called to 191 West Nationwide Boulevard around 9:45 pm.

Police say the robber entered the store with a gun and ordered all the workers to get into the freezer. It is unclear if the suspect got away with anything, but they may have injured their hand while trying to break through the back door.

Calls to report the robbery came in from inside the business, adjacent businesses, and even the roommate of one of the employees from Ted’s Montana Grill. The employee had texted their roommate about the robbery and being trapped in the freezer.

The workers were freed just before 10:00 pm.

The incident is under investigation.

