COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Documents from Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal hearing show the Dallas Cowboys running back admitted while under oath to doing drugs while he was a member of the Ohio State University football team, USA Today reports.

Elliott, the NFL’s 2016 rushing leader as a rookie, was suspended after the league concluded he used physical force last summer in Ohio against Tiffany Thompson, his girlfriend at the time. Prosecutors in Columbus decided about a year ago not to pursue the case in the city where Elliott starred for Ohio State, but the NFL kept the investigation open and eventually suspended Elliott for six games. The league said its conclusions were based on photographs, text messages and other electronic evidence.

Elliott appealed the decision and denied Thompson’s allegations under oath during an appeal hearing that spanned three days.

During those hearings, documents obtained by the Dallas Morning News and Forth Worth Star-Telegram show Elliott had to answer numerous questions under oath. NFL lawyer Daniel Nash asked Elliott about drinking and doing drugs, in which the running back confirmed to doing both.

ATTORNEY: “And I think you said you liked her [ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson] because she liked to party, drink and do drugs?”

ELLIOTT: “Yes.”

ATTORNEY: “You liked to do that, too?”

ELLIOTT: “I do like to party.”

ATTORNEY: “And like to get drunk?”

ELLIOTT: “Yes.”

ATTORNEY: “You like to do drugs?”

ELLIOTT: “I did in college.”

Read the full transcript here.

Elliott never specified what drugs he used while with the Buckeyes. Tiffany Thompson, Elliott’s former girlfriend, told NFL investigators “that Elliott was using cocaine and marijuana two months before the Cowboys drafted him fourth overall.”

Elliott also never failed a durg test during his three year career at Ohio State.

The NFL players’ union has since sued the league on behalf of Ezekiel Elliott, seeking to vacate the upcoming ruling of an arbitrator on the appeal of the Dallas running back’s six-game suspension in a domestic violence case.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, accuses the NFL’s appeal process of being “fundamentally unfair” because arbitrator Harold Henderson denied a request to have his ex-girlfriend testify at a hearing that wrapped up earlier Thursday.

The suit also claims that NFL executives hid information that was favorable to Elliott before Commissioner Roger Goodell imposed the punishment Aug. 11.

The lawsuit accuses NFL special counsel Lisa Friel of withholding from Goodell the word of co-lead investigator Kia Roberts, who the suit says concluded that the accuser wasn’t credible and that discipline wasn’t warranted.

“The withholding of this critical information from the disciplinary process was a momentous denial of the fundamental fairness required in every arbitration and, of course, does not satisfy federal labor law’s minimal due process requirements,” the lawsuit said.

Henderson is supposed to rule on the NFL’s decision to suspend Elliott “as soon as practicable,” according to the labor agreement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.