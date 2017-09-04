Firefighter injured battling blaze at abandoned hotel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A firefighter is being treated for minor injuries after responding to a hotel fire on the city’s north side.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said crews were sent to 4900 Sinclair Road on a report of a fire in an abandoned hotel just before 8pm Monday.

Firefighters found the fire on the fifth floor and worked to extinguish the flames.

Martin said one firefighter was injured while putting out the flames. The firefighter was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and is expected to be treated and released later tonight.

A cause of the fire is unknown as arson investigators continue to work at the scene.