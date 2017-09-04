Firefighter injured battling blaze at abandoned hotel

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A firefighter is being treated for minor injuries after responding to a hotel fire on the city’s north side.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said crews were sent to 4900 Sinclair Road on a report of a fire in an abandoned hotel just before 8pm Monday.

Firefighters found the fire on the fifth floor and worked to extinguish the flames.

Martin said one firefighter was injured while putting out the flames. The firefighter was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and is expected to be treated and released later tonight.

A cause of the fire is unknown as arson investigators continue to work at the scene.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s