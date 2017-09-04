Joey Chestnut defends chicken wing-eating title in Buffalo, New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Champion eater Joey Chestnut defended his title as chicken wing champion at the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

Last year, Chestnut ate 188 wings in 12 minutes to claim first place. But he shattered that record this year by 32, scarfing down an astounding 220 wings in 12 minutes.

The annual festival takes place each Labor Day weekend.

The festival features several other contests, including an amateur wing-eating contest, traditional and creative sauce-offs, an extra hot wing-eating contest and a Miss Buffalo Wing pageant.

Chestnut won the annual hot dog eating contest on the Fourth of July in Coney Island held by Nathan’s Famous, chowing down 72 hot dogs with buns in 10 minutes.

