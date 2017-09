COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a shooting on Iuka Avenue.

Police say they were called to a local hospital just after 4:40 pm Monday on the report of a walk-in gunshot victim.

At the hospital, they met with 20-year-old John Yersavich, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police say they found out Yersavich had been in the area of 1944 Iuka Avenue when he was shot.

The incident is under investigation.