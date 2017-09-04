NBC4, American Red Cross and Rock City Church team up for Harvey relief effort

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – NBC4 is teaming up with the American Red Cross and Rock City Church to help collect donations for Harvey relief.

There are two ways you can help this Wednesday on NBC4’s Day of Giving. You can Call 4 to make a monetary donation on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 5am to 11:30pm at 614-821-4444. Or, you can drop off a 5-gallon supply bucket donation at the NBC4 studios, 3165 Olentangy River Road, on the same day from 6am to 6:30pm.

Rock City Church campus pastor Steve Straka said giving a non-perishable food bucket or cleaning bucket helps to quickly distribute much-needed supplies in Texas.

CLICK HERE to see a full list of supplies needed.

“Through our partners on the ground, these are the items that they’re desperately in need of that they’re looking for,” Straka said. “And there’s even people that have been turned away with items that are not needed because it’s really just making things harder on the ground rather than allowing to get what people need right away, as quickly as possible,”

Rock City Church has already filled one semi-truck worth of donations and hopes to fill a second on Wednesday outside the NBC4 studios.

“It’s been really fun to see people of the city, being selfless, being generous and helping out somebody that probably don’t even know,” said Straka. “As of right now, the supplies are not lasting very long. They have a lot of people to help. There’s a huge need to be met and so we know while this helping, there’s so much work to be done and we’re just going to be as big of a blessing as we can be.”

MORE INFORMATION: NBC4i.com/DayOfGiving