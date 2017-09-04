North Carolina man charged with murder after claiming he awoke from dream and found wife dead

By and Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WCMH/AP) — A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.

Matthew James Phelps (CCBI)

Raleigh Police charged 28-year-old Matthew Phelps with murder Friday after he made the emergency call.

“I think I killed my (redacted),” Phelps said in the 911 call. “I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor. I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed and I think I did it.”

In the 911 call, Phelps told the operator he took more cold medicine then he should have and woke up after his dream with blood all over him and a knife on the bed he shared with his wife.

Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps (Provided to WNCN)

Authorities say 29-year-old Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps was dead from stab wounds.

Toward the end of the seven-minute 911 call, Matthew Phelps started sobbing, saying his wife didn’t deserve this.

“I can’t believe this. I can’t believe this,” the caller said. “I’m so scared. She didn’t deserve this. Why?”

It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s