NEW YORK (InsideEdition.com) — From mugshots to glamour shots, one North Carolina man’s arrest may have made him famous.

Mekhi Alante Lucky, whose arrest photo went viral in 2016, has landed a contract with Atlanta-based agency, St. Claire Modeling.

Lucky, who has one blue eye and one brown due to the genetic condition heterochromia, is now set to walk in Fashion Week in New York this month.