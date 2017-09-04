Ohio State set to host Oklahoma in top-10 match-up

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are getting ready for their home opener against another top 10 team.

The No. 7 ranked Oklahoma Sooners travel to Columbus for a 7:30pm kickoff. The Sooners are coming off a 56-7 win over UTEP in a game where Baker Mayfield missed just one pass and threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns in one half of work.

The Buckeyes started off slow before rolling past Indiana 49-21 on Thursday to start their season on the road. The Buckeyes finished with 596 total yards, 292 on the ground, and forced three turnovers.

Ohio State beat Oklahoma 45-24 in Norman last season.