Ohio U police issue campus alert after woman assaulted

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — Police at Ohio University have issued a campus alert after a woman said was attacked by two men early Monday morning.

Police said the assault took place at about 1:15am Monday outside Bromley Hall. The victim told police she in the parking lot when two men approached her. After a brief conversation, a white male threw her to the ground and kicked her. The men ran away, leaving the woman with minor physical injuries.

One suspect was described as a white, college-aged male, about 6 feet tall with a skinny build, dark hair and a tattoo on his left wrist. He was last seen wearing Khaki pants, a dark short sleeve shirt and white shoes. The second suspect is described as a black or multiracial male, about 6 feet tall with a skinny build and short, wavy black hair. He was wearing blue jeans, light blue tennis shoes and a gold chain.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Ohio University Police at 740-593-1911.