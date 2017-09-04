West Virginia National Guard to monitor election systems



CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says his office is partnering with the West Virginia Air National Guard to protect state election systems from potential computer threats.

Warner says in a news release that a National Guard member specializing in cyber systems operations will join the daily operations of the Secretary of State’s Office to assess elections systems and monitor computer security.

Warner says his office will use every resource available to protect the democratic process, protect voters’ private information and ensure voting accuracy.

He says the partnership “should ease the minds of West Virginians that share in the concerns of foreign or domestic cyber interference of our elections process.”

