10 best doughnut shops in Central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Who doesn’t love doughnuts? They come in almost every flavor imaginable and are a great pick-me-up — or meal — at any time of day.

However, no one wants to settle for just any old doughnut. Luckily, Central Ohio has some great local bakeries and doughnut shops that will satisfy your sweet tooth. I asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite shops were, and here’s what they said:

Donald’s Donuts

Donald’s Donuts is Zanesville’s best-kept secret. Customers say that the little shop puts every other doughnut to shame. Donald Warne started the bakery in 1960 and now the second generation of the Warne family is carrying on the tradition of making amazing doughnuts. Pro tip: The apple fritters are a fan favorite.

Crispie Creme Donuts

Not to be confused with the Krispy Kreme chain, this Chillicothe shop is another overwhelming favorite of NBC4 viewers and is completely worth the drive. Crispie Creme has handcrafted their own doughnuts fresh every day since 1929. Even if you’re not that into doughnuts, you’ll enjoy the atmosphere and character of this charming shop.

Resch’s Bakery

With more than 100 years in the bakery business, Resch’s takes the cake for NBC4 viewers when it comes to the best doughnuts in Columbus. The bakery was started by two German immigrants after learning the trade at Berkey’s Bakery. After a while, Wilhelm and Frank Resch started their own bakery, growing it into the staple it is today. Aside from doughnuts, Resch’s makes wedding cakes, birthday cakes, cupcakes and more!

Lil Donut Factory

Lil Donut Factory is a family owned and operated shop in Hilliard that offers hand-rolled, hand-cut, fresh doughnuts daily. They opened up shop in 2009, and just a few years ago, they teamed up with a coffee roaster to offer their own roasted coffee every morning. With anywhere from 30 to 35 doughnuts on the menu, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite sweet treat. Lil Donut Factory also has plans in the works to open a second location soon. Pro tip: You will want to hit this shop up early in the morning, as they sell out fast.

8 Sisters Bakery

With two locations in Mt. Gilead, 8 Sisters Bakery is a favorite among Morrow County residents. They make all kinds of baked goods, but they’re best-known for their amazing doughnuts. They offer everything from cream sticks, cake doughnuts and cinnamon twists to specialty doughnuts like strawberry cheesecake, maple bacon, buckeye and cookies and cream.

Lindsey’s Bakery

Lindsey’s in Circleville is legendary for their pumpkin doughnuts and the giant pumpkin pie made for the Circleville Pumpkin Show every year, but this shop is a great stop year-round. They’ve been in business for more than 50 years. Pro tip: if you’re going to check them out, make sure to leave home with time to spare. People come from all over to grab one of these delicious treats.

Donut World

Live in the Lancaster area? Then you probably already know about Donut World. If you don’t, it’s time to stop by the family owned and operated shop! The doughnuts are huge, homemade and delicious. You won’t be disappointed.

Amy’s Donuts

Looking for a doughnut that goes beyond ordinary? Check out Amy’s! Featuring Amy’s Almond Joy, Andes Mint, Airforce Blueberry, Cotton Candy and much, much more, you’ll be amazed by the variety and ingenuity that goes into creating these delicious pastries.

Jolly Pirate Donuts

With two locations in the Columbus metro area and one in Newark, Jolly Pirate is a favorite among Central Ohio doughnut lovers. With a huge selection, you’ll always be able to find a doughnut variety that you love. They also sell muffins, cookies, coffee and sandwiches.

Buckeye Donuts

Looking for a 24 hour donut shop with an extensive donut menu? Check out Buckeye Donuts! They have 31 varieties of donuts on the menu and you can stop buy day or night. Don’t feel like going out? Don’t worry, they deliver!