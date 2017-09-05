Better Call Jackson: Dealing with unwanted junk mail

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Saundra K. Donnelly says, just the idea of getting mail from her mailbox brings her to tears.

Donnelly noticed her 92-year old mother received a large amount of unsolicited mail while she was living in Topeka, Kansas. After she moved her mother to Columbus, the mail seemed to double.

“I can’t carry it all with two hands, sometimes I have to make two trips”, says Donnelly.

Typically, there is so much mail, the letter carrier places the overflow mail in the ledge of the front porch.

“I get one or two pieces of mail a week, but my mother gets between 30 and 40 letters a day,” says Donnelly.

Part of the problem, her aging mother would send money to some of the solicitations, which in turn would place her on additional mailing lists.

Donnelly tried returning the mail, but that didn’t help. She even drafted a letter, and sent more than 140 out, requesting the solicitation end. When that didn’t help, she called me for answers.

Tonight at 6pm, I will show you several ways to cut down on the amount of junk mail.

For example, you can choose which magazines come to your home, just go to ‘catalog choice’. You can eliminate a bulk of mail at www.thedma.org. You can go to consumer.ftc.gov or directmail.com.

If you’ve lost a loved one, you can stop the mail by checking in with the post office at usps.com/manage.