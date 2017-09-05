Boy, 9, dies after being struck by train while playing on tracks

HENRICO, VA (WCMH) — A 9-year-old boy died Monday, after being hit by a train while he was playing on the tracks.

According to WTVR, at about 3:30pm, the boy was struck by a CSX cargo train and suffered life-threatening traumatic injuries. He would die a short time later from his injuries.

CSX released the following statement:

“CSX’s sympathies are with everyone impacted by this tragic incident, which is especially painful because it involves a child. CSX personnel are coordinating with Richmond Police on scene as they investigate. Any additional questions about the investigation should be addressed to local authorities.”