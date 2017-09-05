Dad dies after saving son from rip currents at NC Outer Banks

WNCN Staff Published:

COROLLA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said that a father vacationing with his family died after rescuing his son from rip currents in surf along Corolla Beach Saturday.

Fire-rescue crews were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. for a water rescue along the Pine Island section near milepost 3, according to Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Chip Melton.

A 35-year-old man was trying to rescue his son but was overcome by the strong rip currents himself, according to Melton.

The father was rescued by bystanders and was initially reported to be in cardiac arrest until medics arrived. EMS crews successfully resuscitated the man and he was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by Nightingale.

Banks, reported the father later died at the hospital Sunday evening.

At the time of the incident, beach officials had downgraded red flags to yellow flags but there was still a danger warning for rough surf conditions.

Melton tells WAVY the son never went to the hospital and did not require medical attention.

