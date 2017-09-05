Day of Giving: NBC4, American Red Cross and Rock City Church team up for relief effort

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – NBC4 is getting ready for our Day of Giving, happening on Wednesday, September 6th.

Our partners, the American Red Cross and Rock City Church are helping to collect donations to benefit survivors of Hurricane Harvey.

There are two ways you can help:

You can Call 4 to make a monetary donation on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 5am to 11:30pm at 614-821-4444.

Or, you can drop off a 5-gallon supply bucket donation at the NBC4 studios, 3165 Olentangy River Road, on the same day from 6am to 6:30pm.

CLICK HERE for a full list of needed supplies

“Every donation means something and matters to the people affected,” said Red Cross spokesperson Jordan Tetting.

She said 33,000 people are still in shelters in Texas. Each monetary donation helps give a meal, warm blankets, water or clean-up kit to a person affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“We’re going to be in Texas for the days, weeks, and months to come and even years as we move into the recovery phase,” said Tetting.

She said 67 volunteers from our area are already on the ground helping in Texas and they hope to train 100 new volunteers each week for the next coming months.

“People who are available and interested in helping with both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please join us now,” said Tetting. “We need volunteers.”

The Red Cross of Central Ohio will be holding a weekly orientation for interested volunteers:

WHEN: Every Thursday at 6pm

WHERE: Red Cross Offices, 995 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH

WHO: Anyone interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer

Meanwhile, Rock City Church is collecting supply buckets to provide relief.

“Families need something that we can distribute quickly and distribute effectively,” said Pastor Kyle Young. “The buckets are so simple. It has items that they desperately need, immediately.”

Inside these 5-gallon buckets are either non-perishable food or cleaning supplies. Young said these donations are going straight to families in Texas who need help.

“We’re just so encouraged by our city, by Columbus, but this is just one small step towards meeting a much bigger need and so we’re really asking our city to continue to rally, to continue to come together because we still have a lot of work to do,” he said.