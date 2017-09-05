Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension upheld, will still play in season opener

FILE - This is a July 25, 2017, file photo showing Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott during NFL football training camp in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File)

 

HERMAN, TX (AP) — Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott’s attorneys say his six-game suspension over a domestic violence case has been upheld, but he will play the opener because of the timing of the arbitrator’s decision.

Elliott attorney Jeffrey Kessler told the judge near the end of a more than two-hour hearing in federal court Tuesday night that Elliott’s suspension was sustained by arbitrator Harold Henderson.

At the start of the hearing, NFL attorney Daniel Nash said Elliott could play Sunday night against the New York Giants because Henderson’s ruling came too late in the day for it to be enforced this weekend.

Elliott’s attorneys said they were “extremely disappointed with Mr. Henderson’s inability to navigate through league politics, and follow the evidence.” U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant said he would rule on Elliott’s request for a temporary restraining order by Friday.

 

