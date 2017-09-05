Graeter’s offering free ‘Cones for the Cure’

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) – Graeter’s Ice Cream is offering free ice cream cones twice over the next two weeks.

‘Cones for the Cure’ is an annual fundraiser named for six-year-old Elena Desserich, who lost her battle with cancer in 2007. Now Graeter’s offers the flavor once a year to raise money for The Cure Starts Now.

WLWT reported the flavor is available only once a year and raises money for The Cure Starts Now, which supports cancer research for children.

Twice between September 7 and September 17, participating Greater Cincinnati, Dayton, Cleveland, Chicago, Columbus, Indianapolis, Lexington, Louisville, and Pittsburgh Graeter’s locations will be giving away a free scoop of Elena’s Blueberry Pie ice cream in a sugar cone to customers.

Graeter’s will slso hand out coupon books worth $20 in exchange for $5 donations to The Cure Starts Now.

According to WLWT, the first opportunity for free ice cream will be between 4pm and 8pm on Thursday, September 7.

The flavor will be for sale from Sept. 8 until it runs out.

