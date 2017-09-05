Local immigrants say they live in fear of being deported

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – A crushing blow from the white house to those in the DACA program. So many illegal immigrants said they live in fear of being deported. Maria Sanchez is one of them.

“I don’t know anything over there besides the fact that I’m from Mexico. That’s where I was born and I love my culture, but I do feel American. I feel I have more,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said she came from Mexico when she was seven years old. She’s now 24 and said the U.S. is all she knows.

“I would like to become a citizen that way in the future I will be able to vote and have a say in this country. I will be able to do more participle in the community and become an American,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said illegal immigrants get a bad rap. She just got an associate’s degree from Columbus State and wants to do even more.

“I want to get my bachelor’s degree maybe open my own business here in America, and live the American dream have the freedom,” said Sanchez.

She feels hope seeing all the protests across the country.

“It makes me feel proud. I’m happy that people are doing that. I think that if we continue to fight I hope that the congress will do something to help us all,” said Sanchez.