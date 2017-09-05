Man charged with selling fentanyl that caused fatal overdose

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is facing manslaughter and other charges after investigators say he sold the victim fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, on June 4, Christopher D. Ramsey, age 23, met Julian Bice, 29, at the I-Hop restaurant on Stringtown Road and Bice gave Ramsey a ride to the Ohio Health Urgent Care located at 2030 Stringtown Road in Grove City.  Ramsey entered the urgent care and was given $60 by an Ohio Health employee at the request of a former co-worker of hers, who was the girlfriend of Ramsey.  Ramsey left the building, and returned to the lobby a few minutes later, asking if he could use the restroom.  The employee never saw Ramsey exit the restroom and decided to check on him.  Ramsey had overdosed, was transported to the hospital, and passed away the next day.

O’Brien says police recovered a baggie of fentanyl in the restroom, and DNA found on the scene matched Bice.

During an investigation of Bice’s apartment, police recovered narcotics, a cell phone, and other drug paraphernalia, according to O’Brien.

A Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Bice on one count of Involuntary Manslaughter (F-1), one count of Corrupting Another With Drugs (F-2), one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (F-4), one count of Possession of Heroin (F-4), and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (F-5), for a total of five counts. He is scheduled to be arraigned September 6.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s