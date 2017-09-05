Man charged with selling fentanyl that caused fatal overdose

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is facing manslaughter and other charges after investigators say he sold the victim fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, on June 4, Christopher D. Ramsey, age 23, met Julian Bice, 29, at the I-Hop restaurant on Stringtown Road and Bice gave Ramsey a ride to the Ohio Health Urgent Care located at 2030 Stringtown Road in Grove City. Ramsey entered the urgent care and was given $60 by an Ohio Health employee at the request of a former co-worker of hers, who was the girlfriend of Ramsey. Ramsey left the building, and returned to the lobby a few minutes later, asking if he could use the restroom. The employee never saw Ramsey exit the restroom and decided to check on him. Ramsey had overdosed, was transported to the hospital, and passed away the next day.

O’Brien says police recovered a baggie of fentanyl in the restroom, and DNA found on the scene matched Bice.

During an investigation of Bice’s apartment, police recovered narcotics, a cell phone, and other drug paraphernalia, according to O’Brien.

A Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Bice on one count of Involuntary Manslaughter (F-1), one count of Corrupting Another With Drugs (F-2), one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (F-4), one count of Possession of Heroin (F-4), and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (F-5), for a total of five counts. He is scheduled to be arraigned September 6.