Nine-year-old driver hits police cruiser in West Virginia

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) – Police in West Virginia say a 9-year-old boy driving a pickup truck has struck an officer’s cruiser.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that a deputy responded to a report of a minor driving south of Berkeley Springs at about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The statement says the deputy tried to stop the truck, which kept going and hit a parked vehicle. The truck then went into reverse and hit the deputy’s cruiser.

The boy was taken into custody and later released to his parents.

No one was injured. The statement says all three vehicles had minor damage.

The incident remains under investigation.

