No groundhog necessary: Maine lobster predicts six more weeks of summer

By Published:

BELFAST, ME (WCSH) Passy Pete the Lobster has predicted six more weeks of summer for the third year in a row.

“Down in Belfast the weather is holding fast. Summer will last six more weeks!” David Crabiel read aloud to the crowd gathered on the edge of the Passagassawakeag River in Belast, Maine.

The lobster has become Maine’s own Punxsutawney Phil. Its prediction is based on what scroll his claw opens for rather than its shadow.

Crabiel and his business partner David Brassbridge came up with the idea three years ago.

“It doesn’t take a lot of time. It doesn’t take a lot of money,” Crabiel said. “It’s just a way to get together and have some fun.”

A select group of ‘barons’ marched to the water, pulled out the lobster trap and let the lobster inside rest on the two scrolls—one for winter and the other for summer.

The pair said they never expected the event to become a Labor Day tradition.

“We had no intentions of starting a tradition,” Brassbridge said. “Because the best things happen by accident.”

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s