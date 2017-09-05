BELFAST, ME (WCSH) Passy Pete the Lobster has predicted six more weeks of summer for the third year in a row.

“Down in Belfast the weather is holding fast. Summer will last six more weeks!” David Crabiel read aloud to the crowd gathered on the edge of the Passagassawakeag River in Belast, Maine.

The lobster has become Maine’s own Punxsutawney Phil. Its prediction is based on what scroll his claw opens for rather than its shadow.

Crabiel and his business partner David Brassbridge came up with the idea three years ago.

“It doesn’t take a lot of time. It doesn’t take a lot of money,” Crabiel said. “It’s just a way to get together and have some fun.”

A select group of ‘barons’ marched to the water, pulled out the lobster trap and let the lobster inside rest on the two scrolls—one for winter and the other for summer.

The pair said they never expected the event to become a Labor Day tradition.

“We had no intentions of starting a tradition,” Brassbridge said. “Because the best things happen by accident.”