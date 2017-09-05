Officer shoots, kills suspect’s dog during DUI arrest

WAVY Staff Published:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — A dog was shot and killed during a DUI arrest Monday in Virginia Beach, police say.

Police say the incident happened during an arrest in the 900 block of Norfolk Avenue.

At 9:20 p.m., officers received a report of a possible intoxicated driver in that area. An officer stopped a green Chevy Tahoe driven by Theodore Stephen Schlossman.

Police say Schlossman began to resist when the officer tried to place him under arrest for DUI, and released his dog.

According to police, the dog became aggressive toward the officer, forcing the officer to shoot and kill the dog.

Schlossman is now facing several charges related to the incident — driving under the influence, refusal to submit to breath analysis, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession of marijuana, and threatening the life of a law enforcement officer.

Police say the incident remains under investigation by the department’s Professional Standards Office.

