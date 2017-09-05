Ohio news photographer reportedly shot during traffic stop

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN/WCMH)– Officials were on scene of a reported deputy involved shooting Monday night, according to the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Cruisers blocked the 400 block of North Main Street after 11:00 p.m.

According to a post on the New Carlisle News Facebook page, photographer Andy Grimm was shot. The post said:

Andy Grimm has been shot. Apparently he was pulled over by Deputy Shaw for a traffic stop. He had his camera in his hand and Shaw shot him. Obviouly, we will not be able to follow up on this for a while.

Shortly after 1:00 am, they posted an updated on their Facebook saying that Grimm was out of surgery and is expected to be fine.

They also said the Attorney General’s BCI Division was handling the investigation.

 

