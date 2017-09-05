One person killed in southwest Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a fatal crash on the southwest side of town.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 6:30pm, Tuesday, officers were called to the area of Georgesville Square Drive and Holt Road on the report of a crash.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a two-vehicle head-on crash.

Police say one person has died as a result of the crash, and another was injured.

Holt Road is closed in the area while police investigate and is expected to remain closed for multiple hours.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.