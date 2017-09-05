Police officer delivers baby alongside busy highway

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD (WCMH) – A Maryland police sergeant is credited with helping to deliver a baby boy on the side of a highway last week.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, Sergeant Nick Cicale was flagged down by an expectant father on the East West Highway in University Park, Maryland Thursday night.

Police said the father was desperately trying to get his wife to the hospital in time, but “the baby had other plans.”

Sergent Cicale radioed in at 9:40pm, “Female is having a baby, like right now.”

Within minutes, the baby boy was delivered into the arms of Sergeant Cicale.

At 9:44pm, Cicale radioed, “Baby is out.”

“I am so happy I was able to help this family on this incredible night and to be the first to hold little Carlos. I am glad he is healthy. I will never forget that night,” said Sergeant Cicale.

Police said Cicale was later able to visit the baby and parents in the hospital.