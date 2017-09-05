Pres. Trump vows to revisit DACA if Congress doesn’t act

By Published:
FILE - In this July 31, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump now says he will “revisit” a program protecting young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children if Congress doesn’t act.

Trump announced Tuesday that he was phasing out President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, but said he’d give Congress six months to come up with an alternative before ending it completely.

Now he’s tweeting that, “Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do).” But he says, “If they can’t, I will revisit this issue!” It’s unclear what that means.

Trump had tweeted earlier that he was looking forward to working with Republicans and Democrats in Congress “to address immigration reform in a way that puts hardworking citizens of our country 1st.”

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s