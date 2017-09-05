Puerto Rico prepares for Hurricane Irma

(WCMH) – As Hurricane Irma gains strength, Florida and several Caribbean islands are in its path.

Tuesday, NBC4’s Ellie Merritt spoke with a woman in Puerto Rico who is getting ready to ride out the storm.

By Skype, Francesca Edghill said she’s boarding up her house, stocking up on water and asking for prayers.

“This one is a 5, so everybody is quite afraid over here in Puerto Rico. Everybody is just getting prepared. You go to supermarket and you do not find water, or you do not find any canned goods, but they are stocking up, so what people are buying right now is ice, a lot of ice,” said Edghill. “A lot of hurricanes have passed us and gone on to the United States, but this one no, well, this, it’s going to be bad.”

Edghill says she will ride out the storm in her house with her mother and 16-year-old daughter. She says she is ready, and now waits for the storm.