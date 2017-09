NORTH ROBINSON, Ohio (WCMH)– The Crawford County Sheriff says they have had multiple reports of storm damage following storms on Monday.

The sheriff’s department said they had reports of houses being damaged, and some roofs being ripped off.

They also have several reports of poles, power lines, and trees that had come down.

There is no exact word on specific locations or severity of the damage at this time.

