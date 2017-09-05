Tornado damages several homes in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Nearly two dozen homes were damaged as a storm blasted through Crawford County Monday evening.

The National Weather Service out of Cleveland had inspectors in North Robinson looking at the damage and said it was caused by a tornado. NBC4 is still waiting to find out the winds speeds.

Several homes had their roofs ripped off; powerlines and trees were down in a four block area and neighbors here said it was a miracle no one was severely injured.

Carl Watts’s said his wife got a tornado warning on her phone just minutes before the tornado struck. Their home was spared, but his 50×50 foot garage was not.

“I was watching TV around 10 or 10:30 last night, the lights went out and I heard a big swoosh, for about 10 seconds, then it started raining and that was it,” Watts said.

He had just had an Amish company build his garage two months ago, and said he had plans to work on his classic cars. Remarkably a 1959 Corvette remained untouched as the building blew away. He had just moved a 1939 coupe to another garage days ago, and that remained undamaged.

Watts said his neighbor’s home took the brunt of the blast as his garage broke apart and and flew through the air.

“I guess when my roof hit that garage door back there, when it caved in the wind went through it, messing up the inside of the house,” said Watts.

But his concern is not over his garage, but with family and neighbors safety.

“We will rebuild so no biggie. No one got hurt and that was the main thing,” Watts said.

All day long you could see activity and hear chainsaws as neighbors helped neighbors.

Watts’ neighbors across the street offered him generators and trailers to move what was left of his belongings in the garage. “If you need storage for your stuff just ask? “I appreciate it!” Watts said.

The NWS inspector said telling signs that this was a tornado was a shed in the backyard behind Watts’ garage was rolled on its side facing north and a downed evergreen tree beside it is facing west. They are still assessing wind speed, its intensity level, track and other specific events which led up to the storm.