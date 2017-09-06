Athens man sentenced to 10 years for rape of minors

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — An Athens County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping two juveniles, according to county prosecutor Keller Blackburn.

Scott Allen Douglas II, 20, of The Plains was found guilty of 2 counts of rape and 5 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Blackburn’s office says Douglas engaged in sexual conduct with two juveniles in Dec. 2016.

Douglas will have to complete 5 years of community control and mandatory post-release control. Douglas will also be classified as a Tier III sex offender.