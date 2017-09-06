California deputies face assault charges for letting inmates toss feces

Published: Updated:

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA (KRON) — Four Alameda County Sheriff Deputies have been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly encouraging an inmate at Santa Rita Jail to throw feces and urine at each other.

The Alameda County district attorney filed felony charges Tuesday against the four deputies, Sarah Krause, Justin Linn, Erik McDermott and Stephen Sacros.

The four were arrested last week and are accused of allowing and encouraging an inmate to throw bodily fluids, including feces and urine, onto other inmates in the maximum-security unit of the jail between the summer and fall of 2016.

The complaint alleges that this happened on multiple occasions and that there are eight victims involved.

The DA also says McDermott is accused of strangling an inmate into unconsciousness and claims that two of the defendants conspired to silence a witness to the events.

Sarcos resigned and the three others have been placed on administrative leave after Sheriff Gregory Ahern launched an investigation in January.

