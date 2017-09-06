Central Ohio girl featured on Tonight Show ‘Fallonventions’

By Published: Updated:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0731 -- Pictured: (l-r) Inventors Leah and Patrick with host Jimmy Fallon during "Fallonventions" on September 6, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

NEW YORK (WCMH) — A girl from Delaware, Ohio will be featured on Wednesday night’s episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Ten-year-old Leah presented her invention, the ‘Jumper’s Helper’ during the ‘Fallonventions’ segment on the show.

The ‘Jumper’s Helper’ is a stand that holds a jump rope so that two people can double jump without the assistance of another person.

“Me and my sister Abbie love to jump rope, but our parents didn’t always have time to help us swing the rope,” said Leah.

Host Jimmy Fallon then laughed and gave Leah a hug, saying, “It’s gonna be okay. They weren’t there for you, it’s all right. I had the same problem growing up.”

“This is genius, I love this idea,” Fallon continued. “Leah, I think this is gonna take off, I like this idea.”

Leah then jumped as Jimmy swung the rope with the assistance of the invention.

Check out the whole segment Wednesday at 11:35pm on NBC4.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s