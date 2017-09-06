Circleville family drives 45 minutes to donate supplies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wednesday was all about giving and as the car loads of people kept pulling in the front of the NBC 4 studios we get a chance to meet you all who were so eager to donate and help out.

One particular family drove 45 minutes to make sure they were a part of the relief efforts on Wednesday.

For the Beavers family in Circleville – a typical Wednesday is writing, playing around the house with mom or enjoying the outdoors but this Wednesday was different as the Beavers family packed up and headed to our NBC 4 Studio.

“I saw the news broadcast about you guys doing the donations and my husband Jason and I have been wanting to do something and so we decided that we would grab some buckets and our kids and help to give them experience in giving,” said Anastasia Beavers.

Josiah is four and Abbyjo is 2 years old – both eager to help fill the donated buckets.

“I told them that Hurricane Harvey had done some damage and that we were going to give some things to the folks that were hurting. He was asking he said well why would the hurricane do that? He asked me if the hurricane bit somebody like if they hurt him and I explained it was nature and that it had been a lot of damage – the wind and the rain and the flooding and that we were stepping in to help relieve some of that,” said Beavers.

The Beavers took a moment to pray over the buckets that will be sent to Texas, “Amen.” Josiah wrote letters to include inside the buckets that will help a family in need.

“Help their boo boos, help them feel better, help them feel happy, help them clean up,” says Josiah Beavers.