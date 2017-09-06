Columbus Police officer has hat and badge stolen out of cruiser

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says one of its officers had her hat and badge stolen while responding to a call Monday.

The officer was assisting on an officer in trouble called in east Columbus, on Ellsworth Avenue. Her hat and badge were in her cruiser.

Anyone with information on who stole the hat or where that hat may be is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-2593 or email socialmedia@columbuspolice.org.

